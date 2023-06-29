CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 13,571 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. 1,107,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

