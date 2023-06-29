CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,809 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 2,075,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

