CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,414. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

