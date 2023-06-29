CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 730 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 1,028,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,605. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

