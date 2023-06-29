Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.26 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $470,582.36 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

