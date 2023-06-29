ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 5.3% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 5,562,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,911,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $129,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,070,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,073 shares of company stock worth $8,443,670 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

