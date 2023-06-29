Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $479.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $479.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $359.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

