Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Charter Hall Retail REIT

In other news, insider David Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,300.00 ($25,533.33). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

