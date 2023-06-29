Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.32% of Chemed worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $539.49. 14,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

