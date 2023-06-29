Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.03. 253,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

