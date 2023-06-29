Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morningstar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $188.72 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 483.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,375,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,557,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,229 shares of company stock worth $8,420,421. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.