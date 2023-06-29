Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

SO stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

