Chicago Capital LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.