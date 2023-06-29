Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.