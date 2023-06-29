Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 7,575 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

