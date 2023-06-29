Chicago Capital LLC Sells 718 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

CRM opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.