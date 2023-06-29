Chicago Capital LLC Sells 990 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.42.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

