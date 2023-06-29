Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

