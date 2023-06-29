Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

