China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.82

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 31,910 shares traded.
China Nonferrous Gold Stock Up 20.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30.
About China Nonferrous Gold
China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.
