ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $24.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 34,187 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.13%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

