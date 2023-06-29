Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $489.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.59 and a fifty-two week high of $497.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

