Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
CSCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,359. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
