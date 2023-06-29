Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,359. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

