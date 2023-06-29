Citigroup Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $294.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.69.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. Saia has a 52-week low of $175.48 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.15.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

