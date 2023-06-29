Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.