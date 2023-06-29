Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,665,311. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

