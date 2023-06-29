Citigroup Lowers Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) to Sell

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash Price Performance

Shares of EUSHY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Eurocash has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Get Eurocash alerts:

About Eurocash

(Free Report)

Read More

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.