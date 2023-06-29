Citigroup Lowers Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) to Sell

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Eurocash Price Performance
Shares of EUSHY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Eurocash has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.
About Eurocash
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocash
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.