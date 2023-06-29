Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

About Citizens Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZFS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

