Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.2 %
CZNC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.77.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 43.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 87.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
