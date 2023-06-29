CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 136 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.