CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,835,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 679,729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.