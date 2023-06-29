CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NVT opened at $50.77 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

