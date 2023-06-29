CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.62 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.