CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $603,000 Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Orion were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Price Performance

OEC opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Orion’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.