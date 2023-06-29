CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 3.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $462.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.53.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

