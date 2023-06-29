CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,913 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 1,218,991 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

