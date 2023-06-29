CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 860 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

