Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Free Report) were up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 61,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

