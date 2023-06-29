Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 466,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,532,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

