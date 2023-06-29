Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOFree Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 466,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,532,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.