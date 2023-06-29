Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

