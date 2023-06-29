Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.84. 875,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

