Close Asset Management Ltd Has $92.07 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 719.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,744 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 4.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $92,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $8,513,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 229.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 16.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 646,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. 658,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

