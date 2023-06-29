Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10,059.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 835,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

