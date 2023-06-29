Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

APD traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $294.21. 206,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.