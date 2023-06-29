Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

