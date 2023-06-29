Coerente Capital Management Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 4.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.02. 370,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

