Coerente Capital Management Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,353. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.