Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

