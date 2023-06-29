Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

