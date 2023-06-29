Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 249,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.