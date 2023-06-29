Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 249,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.19.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
